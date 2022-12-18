scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Three booked for ‘forced sunnat’ of Daund resident

The Dalit man has lodged the first information report in this case at the Daund police station.

According to the FIR, the complainant works in a brick kiln in Daund area. (Representational/File)

An offence has been lodged against three persons for allegedly forcing a 28-year-old Dalit man from Daund taluka to ‘convert to Islam’ by performing his ‘sunnat’.

The Dalit man has lodged the first information report in this case at the Daund police station. Based on the complaint filed by him, police have booked three persons — K J Qureshi, Asif Shaikh and a doctor — under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to the FIR, the complainant works in a brick kiln in Daund area. He got married to a Muslim woman in 2018. Earlier this year, the three accused asked his wife to divorce him, but she refused. They then allegedly barged into the complainant’s house and forcibly performed his ‘sunnat’. Deputy Superintendent of Police Rahul Dhas said, “The FIR in this case was lodged on Friday. A team has been dispatched to arrest the accused. Probe is on and more details can’t be shared now.”

First published on: 18-12-2022 at 02:55:49 am
