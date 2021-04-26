Three booked for fire at chemical workshop in Thergaon

Police said the fire was caused by magnesium powder.

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have booked three persons, including the manager of P K Metals Workshop, in connection with the fire at the chemical manufacturing unit in Thergaon.

Police said the fire at the P K Metals Workshop was caused by burning magnesium powder which led to the explosions at around 3.30 pm on Saturday. The impact was such that the walls of the chemical manufacturing unit collapsed. The sound of the explosion could be heard even a few kilometres away, causing panic in the area.

Luckily, the workers could evacuate in time, leading to no serious injuries or casualties.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

On Saturday, a Pimpri Chinchwad fire brigade team had rushed to the spot on receiving the information. However, they couldn’t use water jets as magnesium explodes when mixed with water. So, the firemen used sand to extinguish the flames owing to which the operation went on for a few hours.

Later, during investigation, Pimpri Chinchwad police booked Tejinderkaur Kandhari and Pritpalsingh Kandhari, residents of Baner, and the manager of P K Metals Workshop in this case under Sections 286, 336, 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to a statement released by the police on Monday, a case was registered against the accused at Wakad police station alleging that they did not take proper precautionary measures while stocking inflammable chemicals inside a workshop located in a residential area. Along with the workshop, a few shops near it were also damaged, police said.