Three booked for cheating Pimpri Chinchwad youth of Rs 6 lakh with promise of job in IAF

The police has booked three persons for allegedly cheating a 29-year-old man from Pimpri Chinchwad to the tune of Rs 6 lakh on the pretext of giving him a job in the Indian Air Force (IAF). The accused allegedly used a fake appointment letter with the IAF emblem, and even gave the victim a fake IAF uniform and credentials.

A First Information Report in the case was registered at Pimpri police station on Tuesday by the 29-year-old resident of Chinchwad, who works as tele software executive. The police has booked three persons in the case, including a man who is a distant relative of the victim and who posed as an IAF officer.

According to the complainant’s statement, he was introduced to the suspect in 2017 through other relatives. The suspect showed him a photo of himself in an IAF uniform, and told him he could facilitate the complainant’s recruitment in the IAF. Over the next several months, the suspect took Rs 6 lakh from the complainant in multiple instalments on various pretexts, like registration fees. At one point, the complainant also received an appointment letter which later turned out to be forged, printed fraudulently using the IAF emblem.

A few months later, the complainant also received an air ticket to Hyderabad to join training and was given a uniform, identity card of the IAF, and other papers. The suspect, however, said the training had been delayed, and then became incommunicado.

The complainant recently approached the Pimpri Chinchwad police, and an FIR was registered against three suspects. The police have invoked Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to cheating and forgery, along with provisions of the Information Technology Act and Official Secrets Act.

