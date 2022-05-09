scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 09, 2022
Must Read

Three bodies fished out of canal

Officials said that one body was fished out from canal in Shinde Vasti area of Hadapsar and two more from Vaidu Wadi area in two separate searches conducted on Sunday morning.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 9, 2022 11:56:24 am
Fire Station Officer Pramod Sonavane said, “We conducted searches after receiving calls from locals.”

Three bodies of unidentified men were taken out from canal in Hadapsar area from two different locations on Sunday following calls received by local residents after seeing the bodies.

Officials said that one body was fished out from canal in Shinde Vasti area of Hadapsar and two more from Vaidu Wadi area in two separate searches conducted on Sunday morning. Officials said all three bodies were of middle aged men and were yet to be identified by police till late in the night. All bodies were in decomposing state.

Fire Station Officer Pramod Sonavane said, “We conducted searches after receiving calls from locals.”

More from Pune
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Police officials said that they have started looking into the cases from Hadapsar and nearby areas of missing persons with similar descriptions.

Best of Express Premium

ExplainSpeaking: RBI and the US Fed — The contrasting tale of two central...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: RBI and the US Fed — The contrasting tale of two central...
Ugo Astuto at Idea Exchange: ‘Russian aggression, not sanctions, is...Premium
Ugo Astuto at Idea Exchange: ‘Russian aggression, not sanctions, is...
Horoscope Today, May 9, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 9, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...
Delhi Confidential: Healing TouchPremium
Delhi Confidential: Healing Touch
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 09: Latest News

Advertisement