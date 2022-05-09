Three bodies fished out of canal

Three bodies of unidentified men were taken out from canal in Hadapsar area from two different locations on Sunday following calls received by local residents after seeing the bodies.

Officials said that one body was fished out from canal in Shinde Vasti area of Hadapsar and two more from Vaidu Wadi area in two separate searches conducted on Sunday morning. Officials said all three bodies were of middle aged men and were yet to be identified by police till late in the night. All bodies were in decomposing state.

Fire Station Officer Pramod Sonavane said, “We conducted searches after receiving calls from locals.”

Police officials said that they have started looking into the cases from Hadapsar and nearby areas of missing persons with similar descriptions.