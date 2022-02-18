scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Must Read

Three arrested over seven theft cases at Hadapsar

Police said that on February 10, gold ornaments were stolen from an apartment in Hadapsar when the family had gone to visit a temple.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
February 18, 2022 2:50:17 am
Pune crime, Pune theft, Pune theft cases, Pune theft arrest, Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsPolice have identified the accused as Arjun Ashok Patil (13) of Hadapsar, Vijay Subhash Deshmane of Buldhana and Akshay Dikshit (25) of Pimpri.

PUNE CITY police have arrested three people, including a jeweller, in connection with seven house break-ins in the jurisdiction of Hadapsar police station.

Police have identified the accused as Arjun Ashok Patil (13) of Hadapsar, Vijay Subhash Deshmane of Buldhana and Akshay Dikshit (25) of Pimpri.

Police said that on February 10, gold ornaments were stolen from an apartment in Hadapsar when the family had gone to visit a temple.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

Acting on a tip-off, a team headed by senior inspector Arvind Gokule arrested Arjun Patil for his alleged involvement in the house break-in theft.

Police said that Patil had committed five more burglaries at different houses in Hadapsar.

More from Pune

Police recovered stolen gold worth Rs 7.15 lakh from Patil during investigation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 17: Latest News

Advertisement