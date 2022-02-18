Three arrested over seven theft cases at Hadapsar

PUNE CITY police have arrested three people, including a jeweller, in connection with seven house break-ins in the jurisdiction of Hadapsar police station.

Police have identified the accused as Arjun Ashok Patil (13) of Hadapsar, Vijay Subhash Deshmane of Buldhana and Akshay Dikshit (25) of Pimpri.

Police said that on February 10, gold ornaments were stolen from an apartment in Hadapsar when the family had gone to visit a temple.

Acting on a tip-off, a team headed by senior inspector Arvind Gokule arrested Arjun Patil for his alleged involvement in the house break-in theft.

Police said that Patil had committed five more burglaries at different houses in Hadapsar.

Police recovered stolen gold worth Rs 7.15 lakh from Patil during investigation.