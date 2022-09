Cops also seized a two-wheeler and cell phones from them.

Three persons were arrested for possession of the banned drug Mephedrone (MD), worth Rs 3.86 lakh, in Pune on Friday. Police have identified the accused as Talib Ansari (23), Ayan Bagwan (19) and Wasim Sayyad (19).

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Pune Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell nabbed the three accused on Shankar Sheth Road on Thursday. During searches, police recovered 25.76 grams of MD worth Rs 3,86,400. Cops also seized a two-wheeler and cell phones from them.