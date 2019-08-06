Three arrested for stealing donation boxes from temples

Three men have been arrested for allegedly stealing the donation box of several temples. The suspects have been identified as Shahrukh Sallauddin Khatib, Billal Gafoor Shaikh, and Rameez Iqbal Haqim Khan.

According to Khadak police station, the donation box of Saibaba temple in Ganesh Peth was stolen on July 24, a donation box was stolen from Ganesh Navgraha Maruti Temple in Ghorpade Peth on July 26 and one was stolen from Natubag Ganpati temple on Bajirao Road on July 30.

Acting on a tip-off, the Khadak police station team laid a trap and nabbed the three suspects from an under-construction building on Sunday.

Two donation boxes with Rs 15,000 and Rs 7,538 were recovered from their possession. The three were booked under section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.