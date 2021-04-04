Pune: Three arrested for murder of man

A case under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) was registered later in the night. Meanwhile, a team from the Unit 4 of the Crime Branch started a parallel probe in the case.

A 33-year-old man was murdered in Lohegaon on Saturday night. Within hours of the murder, the Pune City Police’s Crime Branch arrested a woman and two men for allegedly killing him.

The deceased, Sumit Jagtap (33), a resident of Lohegaon, had been booked by the police in the past in cases of “assaulting and terrorising people”. On Saturday, Jagtap was attacked at 8 pm in Khese Park at a relatively secluded location behind a plant nursery. He was attacked by with a wooden stick and beaten and slashed on his face multiple times, police said. The suspects then fled in a car and left Jagtap bleeding at the spot, police said.

Senior Inspector Gajanan Pawar, in-charge of Vimantal police station, said, “Jagtap was attacked on his face several times with a sharp weapon and beaten with a blunt object. He was taken to a hospital but could not be saved. Primary probe suggested that the attackers included a woman and two men.”

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

A case under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) was registered later in the night. Meanwhile, a team from the Unit 4 of the Crime Branch started a parallel probe in the case. Constables Ganesh Salunke and Rakesh Khunve of the Crime Branch received a tip-off that the suspects had fled in a car that had ‘Lady Don’ written on it. A team led by Inspector Rajnish Nirmal launched a search for the car and intercepted the vehicle. Police detained the woman and two men in the car.

Probe revealed that the woman, Shabnam Hanif Shaikh, knew Jagtap and there was a dispute between them, police said. Investigation confirmed that she and her accomplices, Mohammed Hussain Mohammed Sharif Qureshi and Saleem Murtaza Shaikh, committed the murder, police said. The three were then placed under arrest.