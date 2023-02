PUNE RURAL police have arrested three persons from Daund area in connection with illegal sand lifting. The police have seized two trucks, an earthmover and sand, all worth Rs 31 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Satyawan Patole of Kunjirwadi, Gokul Shinde of Naygaon and Alam Ansari of Daund.

An FIR has been lodged at Yavat police station on Sunday.