Three arrested for ‘attacking, robbing’ cop

Three men were arrested Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a policeman and stealing his cellphone, cash and other valuables worth Rs. 9,000, on the Alandi-Chakan Roa.

Following a complaint lodged by the officer, Indrakumar Tukaram Dhotre, a team of Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested the three alleged assailants, Ashwin Arun Rokde (27), Shahrukh Pathan (22) and Pratik Khadase (21).

The complainant, Dhotre, is a police naik attached to Chakan police station. The incident took place at 8.30 pm on Tuesday when he was travelling to his workplace. He was wearing a uniform and driving a motorcycle from Alandi to Chakan.

The accused intercepted Dhotre at Rase village on the Alandi–Chakan road, attacked him with a wooden stick and left him injured, police said. The trio then took cash from him, his cell phone and credit card and fled from the spot, police said. Dhotre lodged the FIR in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police Sub-inspector Vijay Jagdale said, “We initiated probe into this case. Following information received from our sources, we arrested the three accused and further investigation is on. They have been booked under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The court has remanded them to our custody till April 27.”

“So far we have not found any previous criminal case against the three accused. They are natives of Washim and claimed to be working as labourers in Pune. Probe has so far revealed that robbery was the motive behind the attack on the policeman, who was in uniform,” said Jagdale.

