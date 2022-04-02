Pune: Three arrested for abducting LPG cylinder delivery staff, extorting Rs 2 L

PUNE CITY police have arrested three persons for allegedly kidnapping two LPG cylinder delivery staff and releasing them after extorting Rs 2 lakh from their kin in March this year.

The accused have been identified as Satish Sudhir Vanjale (33) of Ambegaon, Dattanagar, Vikas tukaram Koditkar (30) of Jambhulwadi, and Sudarshan Kishor Gangawane (25) of Bibvewadi.

A press release issued on Friday by the crime branch stated that on the morning of March 15, a gang of six persons — four in a car and two on a motorcycle — intercepted a tempo carrying LPG cylinders near Chaturshringi temple. Claiming to be crime branch sleuths, the six accused the two men inside the tempo of selling LPG cylinders in the black market and threatened to take legal action against them.

They demanded Rs 5 lakh from the duo to avoid legal action. They also allegedly threatened to kill them if the money was not paid. Police said the six people then allegedly abducted the duo, thrashed them, and snatched some cash and their cell phones.

They allegedly contacted the families of the two men and demanded money in exchange of their release. Police said the kidnappers released the duo after accepting Rs 2 lakh.

The victims then informed the gas agency owner before proceeding to their native place in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. After returning, they approached the Pune city police and filed a complaint.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged at the Chaturshringi police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The complainants raised suspicion on a former gas agency staffer who was sacked from his job.

Police have recovered a car, a motorcycle allegedly used for committing the crime, along with three cell phones, from the arrested accused.

They said a further probe is on to arrest more accused persons. They said Vanjale was earlier booked in a murder case in 2009.