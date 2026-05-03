Three and half-year-old raped, murdered: Protestors block highway at Wadgaon bridge

An aerial view of massive protest by local people over the Pune minor girl rape and murder case at Pune-Bengaluru Highway, in Pune (ANI Photo)

In an act of protest against the incident of rape and murder of a three and half year old girl by a 65 year old man, citizens on Saturday blocked the Mumbai – Bengaluru highway at Wadgaon bridge in Pune city.

Gathering in large numbers on the highway in front of the Suvarna Hotel near the Wadgaon bridge around 7 pm, they demanded justice for the victim.

The blockade brought vehicular traffic between Mumbai and Satara to a stand still.

“The lanes from Mumbai to Satara and from Satara to Mumbai via Wadgaon bridge have been completely closed for traffic due to the agitation. People should avoid coming to the Wadgaon bridge and use alternate routes or wait at safe spots as it may take more time for the agitation to end,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic), Himmat Jadhav said.