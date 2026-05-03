Three and half-year-old raped, murdered: Protestors block highway at Wadgaon bridge

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In an act of protest against the incident of rape and murder of a three and half year old girl by a 65 year old man, citizens on Saturday blocked the Mumbai – Bengaluru highway at Wadgaon bridge in Pune city.
Gathering in large numbers on the highway in front of the Suvarna Hotel near the Wadgaon bridge around 7 pm, they demanded justice for the victim.
The blockade brought vehicular traffic between Mumbai and Satara to a stand still.
“The lanes from Mumbai to Satara and from Satara to Mumbai via Wadgaon bridge have been completely closed for traffic due to the agitation. People should avoid coming to the Wadgaon bridge and use alternate routes or wait at safe spots as it may take more time for the agitation to end,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic), Himmat Jadhav said.
Earlier on Friday night, an angry mob had blocked the Pune-Satara highway too, after the incident of a sexual assault and murder of the three and a half year old girl came to light in a village in Maharashtra’s Pune district. The protesters cleared the highway after the police officials assured them a speedy investigation of the case.