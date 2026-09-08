Thousands march in Pune, seek MPSC chief’s resignation over paper leak

Thousands of people took to the streets of Pune on Monday seeking the resignation of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Chairperson Vivek Bhimanwar and pressing for 13 other measures over recent paper-leak controversies. Students marched from Omkareshwar Temple to the District Collectorate and submitted a letter outlining their demands to the Collector.

The MPSC cancelled the recruitment process for Drug Inspector, Group-B posts in the Food and Drug Administration department in August after an inquiry revealed that the examination paper had been leaked. The cancellation came months after the examination was conducted.

Nitin Andhale, an organiser of the protest, said, “It is imperative to put a stop to the corrupt system that is jeopardising the futures of sincere students who have dedicated years to their studies. The state government must immediately secure the resignations of the MPSC Commission Chairman and other responsible officials and order a high-level judicial inquiry into the entire matter. Furthermore, a thorough investigation must be conducted into all previous examinations held during the tenures of these corrupt officials.”