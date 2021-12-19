Those who privatised co-op sugar mills are now complaining of the sector being in trouble: Amit Shah

The formation of an Union Ministry of Cooperation was aimed at rooting out the disease of corruption which has affected the core of the cooperative movement, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah said while addressing a conclave in Ahmednagar district on Saturday.

Without naming former Union agriculture minister and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shah said those who were now lamenting about the state of the cooperative movement were responsible for the privatisation of cooperative sugar mills.

Shah, who is on a two-day tour of Maharashtra, attended the Cooperative Conclave organised at the Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Cooperative Sugar Mill in Ahmednagar’s Pravaranagar.

Shah said the government had realised the need for a separate Ministry for Cooperation in view of the troubles the sector was facing. He said district cooperative banks need an overhaul and in order to do this, the government has directly consulted experts without forming any committees. “Those who now say the cooperative sector is in trouble are the ones who have sold cooperative mills to their own family members at throwaway prices. The cooperative mills were owned by farmers who held shares,” he said.

Shah said one of the main aims behind forming a separate ministry was to put an end to these practices. He also said the central government will set up a cooperative university.