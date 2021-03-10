Those in 20-40 age group most affected by Covid-19 in last one year: PCMC officials

Dr Salve said the second wave of coronavirus infections seemed to follow a similar pattern. "Those in the age group of 20-50 are reporting more coronavirus cases. (Express Photo)

Those in the age group of 20-40 years have been affected the most by Covid-19 in Pimpri-Chinchwad in the last one year, according to civic officials. Of the 1,0,9435 patients in last one year, 44,000 or 40 per cent belong to this particular age group.

According to the figures available from the Covid ‘war room’ of PCMC, those in the age group of 40-60 years are the second most affected. “Thirty percent or 33,000 people in the age group of 40-60 years have been infected with coronavirus since March last year,” said a civic official. Those in the age group above 60 years were the third most affected, with 15 per cent affected by the infection

PCMC Additional Health chief Dr Pavan Salve said, “It is obvious that youngsters do not always adhere to Covid-19 restrictions. They often move freely, mingle and interact with each other… most of them are not worried about catching the virus. On the other hand, seniors do not often move out their houses and therefore, the percentage of those affected by Covid-19 is lower.”

Another civic health official said, “One of the reasons why youngsters are not worried about coronavirus is that the number of deaths among them is very few… and that is why you can even find birthday parties or cricket matches happening everywhere.”

Dr Salve said the second wave of coronavirus infections seemed to follow a similar pattern. “Those in the age group of 20-50 are reporting more coronavirus cases. This group also contains those who work in offices, industries and shopping complexes. They need to remain alert and follow Covid norms,” he said.

“After the dip in November, December, January and first week of February, Covid cases are surging. In the last 15 days, we have 300 or above cases every day. In fact, now we have cases above 500 every day,” he said.

He said the number of containment zones and micro-containment zones have also risen. “On March 2, we had 34 containment zones. Now, we have a total of 600 containment zones. This includes both major containment zones and micro containment zones,” said Dr Salve.

