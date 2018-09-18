This year, MSEDCL registers highest power demand on September 15

There has been a rise in the agricultural demand for power this September as against last year during the same month, mainly due to the current dry spell. (File) There has been a rise in the agricultural demand for power this September as against last year during the same month, mainly due to the current dry spell. (File)

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) registered the highest demand for power on September 15 this year. “We have catered to a demand of 20,330 MW on September 15 without any load curtailment,” an official said, adding that this was almost equal to the highest ever demand for electricity (20,340 MW) registered by the power utility on April 23 at the height of summer this year.

There has been a rise in the agricultural demand for power this September as against last year during the same month, mainly due to the current dry spell. This demand is about 3,500 MW more (22 per cent higher) as compared to the previous year. On September 15, MSEDCL has met its shortfall of around 5,200 MW by procuring 275 MW from bilateral short term tender, 3,200 MW from Indian Energy Exchange and balance 1,675 MW by peaking Koyna Hydro generation.

According to utility officials, the demand has been successfully met, despite reduced availability from various generators tied up under long-term power purchase, due to the prevailing coal shortage. A statement issued on Monday said, the total availability from long-term contracted generator was around 14,354 MW as against the contracted capacity of 29,840 MW.

The generation available from Mahagenco was 5,116 MW against contracted 10,842 MW, 3536 MW from NTPC as against 4,862 MW, 461 MW from NPCIL as against 757 MW, 2394 MW from Adani Power as against 3,085 MW. The total contracted capacity of 1,200 MW was available from RPL. Further 588 MW from CGPL, 280 MW from JSW and 87 MW from EMCO was available, the statement said.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App