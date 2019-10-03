This year, maximum dengue cases in Pune seen in Sept, next 15 days crucial: PMC health officials

According to health department officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the next 15 days are going to

be crucial as they fear a rise in dengue cases in the city due to the hot conditions during the day.

Till September this year, there have been 3,632 suspected dengue patients in Pune, of which 666 were confirmed cases of viral fever, said Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant medical officer of health at PMC. Another 294 patients tested positive for chikungunya, he said.

September has seen the highest number of dengue and chikungunya cases in Pune this year. There were a total of 1,630 suspected dengue patients, of which 321 were positive for dengue while 164 tested positive for chikungunya. In August, 157 people had tested positive for dengue viral fever, said civic health authorities.

PMC health authorities said the city has seen five suspected deaths due to dengue this year, but the audit committee was yet to confirm whether the deaths were due to the viral fever. At least 1,895 notices have been sent to cooperative housing societies, government buildings and other establishments after the PMC found dengue breeding sites in these places.

In areas within the jurisdiction of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), health authorities said there have been a total of 63,447 fever cases from January till September this year. Of these, 1,110 were suspected to be dengue fever. “We confirmed 67 cases of dengue viral fever,” said Dr Pavan Salve, additional medical and health officer, PCMC. Seven samples tested positive for malaria, he said.

Vector-borne diseases such as dengue have increased considerably, according to doctors at Columbia Asia Hospital. “Climate change has had a profound effect on the global distribution and burden of infectious diseases and the range of mosquito-borne diseases may expand due to climate change. We have received 100 cases of mosquito-bite related diseases so far. With more rain likely, chances are high that we will receive more cases,” said Dr Mahesh Lakhe, consultant of internal medicine at Columbia Asia Hospital.

Dengue, a severe, flu-like illness, is characterised by a high fever that is usually accompanied by two of the following symptoms: severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands or rash. The symptoms usually last between two and seven days, said Dr Lakhe.

At Aditya Birla Hospital, Dr Prashant Gaikwada, consultant, internal medicine, said dengue has been rampant since the last two months while Dr Sandeep Bhavsar, senior consultant, pointed out that dengue patients were reaching a critical phase early, within a couple of days of the illness, with rash, severe abdominal pain and low platelet count. However, they were showing signs of full recovery with enough rest and proper hydration, added Dr Bhavsar.

According to authorities at Jehangir Hospital, there were over 160 cases of dengue fever in August and September. Dr K J Singh, general physician at Jehangir Hospital, said, “We had 123 dengue fever cases in August and over 40 cases in September at Jehangir Hospital. I see the number of dengue cases rising now… and falling in December, once winter sets in”.

“Having said that, there is absolutely no reason to panic and be fearful of dengue. Dengue by itself is a self-limiting disease and one need not even be admitted to the hospital in 95 per cent of the cases. Prevention is simple, attack the indoor mosquitoes hiding in bathrooms and ensure there is no stagnant water in and around the house,” he added.

Meanwhile, in another suspected dengue death, a 30-year-old man, who was admitted with high fever and chills, died of dengue haemorrhagic fever, said hospital authorities.