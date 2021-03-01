Pune, this week: Jim Sarbh’s play, a storytelling event for women’s day, and more

Qabila is a music band whose members cannot see eye to eye. A film, titled Play This, explores what happens when the squabbling musicians travel to Sri Lanka for a competition and, to their shock, have to accommodate a popular singer. Do they overcome their demons and find their identity. Play This by Sourabh Shrivastav is available on-demand for Rs 100. Click on: https://insider.in/play-this-a-hindi-feature-film-by-sourabh-shrivastav-jan29-2021/event

Bitter End

Avchetan Theatre explores the mercurial emperor in Girish Karnad’s Tughlaq through a rehearsed reading. The story revolves around a 14th-century Sultan of Delhi, Muhammad bin Tughlaq, whose grand plans end disastrously. Directed by Amit Aggarwal and starring Amit Aggarwal, Faria Fatma, Maahir Mohiuddin, Devashish Singbal, Maulik Pandey, the reading is available as a video for Rs 149. Click on https://insider.in/arts-and-theatre-in-pune

Colour of water

Flowers smell just as sweet in watercolour as in real life. A workshop by Studio Artzone aims to teach participants how to make petals and more. The course is recorded and lasts three hours. On March 2. Register on WhatsApp — 98222544 72

Femme Power

Storyteller Kakoli Bagchi will pay an ode to woman-power to mark International Women’s Day by recalling their adventures and choices. The event is a part of Twists and Tales, which is held on the first Sunday of every month at RAAH- a Literacy and Cultural Centre. On March 7, 4 pm-5.15 pm. Entry; Free

Sea Wall

Mumbai-based National Centre for Performing Arts’s latest production of the, titled Sea Wall, features Jim Sarbh as the protagonist Alex. He speaks directly to the audience about his wife, his daughter, his father-in-law’s daughter, photography and the bottom of the sea.

He seems a natural, happy, and engaging person in whom mind flicker questions about belief and religion. Alex’s contentment soon fades away into deep and heart-breaking grief, which seems fitting for the post-pandemic world. Based on Simon Stephens’ critically acclaimed script, the play is directed by Bruce Guthrie, Head of Theatre at NCPA. On March 6 and 7 on BookMyShow. Entry: Rs 300.