This week in Pune: A Parsi woman rewrites her will & Photographic Society of Pune marks its 21st birthday

A Parsi woman rewrites her will — and creates an upheaval among four siblings in far flung corners of the world. Framrose Mansion, written by Rahul daCunha and directed by Meherzad Patel, is presented by well-known theatre names, EnActe and Rage, with BookMyShow. The comedy balances humour with pathos. On BookMyShow today. Charges: Rs 199

On the occasion of the 21st anniversary of the Photographic Society of Pune, a series of 21 talks will delve with different aspects of the art form. Well-known photographers will share their work under different categories, and take viewers through their journey. On August 16, Dilip Yande will talk on fashion; Jignesh Mistry on photojournalism and Abhishek Gor on pre-wedding. On August 17, Abhishek Purohit will talk on travel and culture; Priyadarshani Bhor on newborns and Kishore Nikam on Abstract Movement. Register for free athttps://thephotographicsocietyofpune.org/photography…/. Contact: 8983010044

The art of Dabu painting is believed to have originated around 675 AD in China, from where it travelled to Rajasthan where it is practised to this day. Studio Arizona has organised a workshop for participants to learn this old technique and appreciate the meticulous approach of its artisans. The session is via recorded video so that you can access it from the comfort of your home. On August 19, 3 pm. Charges; Rs 350. Contact (WhatsApp only): 9822 2544 72

If you have a way with the camera, here’s an opportunity to showcase your skills. Tea 4 Theatre is organising a competition, whose theme is Theatre Photography. You could highlight performers, scenes and moods, among others. The deadline for posting images in August 17. Check the social media pages of Tea 4 Theatre for all regulations.

Aspiring writers have a new teacher — the creator of legendary stories about children, ghosts, animals and the Himalayas. Ruskin Bond takes participants through the twists and turns of creating gripping realities on page on Unlu. “To succeed at anything, you have to care desperately about the thing itself and not the benefits that come with it,” he says. The class spans 28 lessons, each . Price: Rs 999. Contact: https://unlu.io/class/ruskin-bond-teaches-writing

