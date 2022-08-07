In a first, DRDO’s howitzer to be part of 21-gun salute on Independence Day

Updated: August 7, 2022 8:46:17 am
In a first, the signature 21-gun salute during the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort this year will include the indigenous howitzer gun, ATAGS — developed by the DRDO facility in Pune — alongside the traditional British artillery guns.
Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) is a home-grown 155 mm x 52 calibre howitzer gun developed by the Pune-based Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
Every year, the unfurling of the Tricolour by the Prime Minister is followed by a rendition of the national anthem which synchronises with the 21-gun salute fired by a ceremonial battery from an artillery regiment.
Over the years, this gun salute — which are blanks — is fired by the World War era howitzers of British make, known as ‘Ordnance Quick Fire 25 Pounder’ or just 25 Pounder. From the battery of eight guns that is generally deployed for the salute, seven fire three rounds each. This year, some ATAGS guns will be part of the battery that will fire along with some 25 pounders.
Subscriber Only Stories
ARDE Director Ankhati Raju said, “It is a proud moment for me and the entire ARDE community that ATAGS will be giving salute to the nation during the 75th year of Independence. It is indeed a great achievement for ARDE and DRDO that for the first time an indigenously developed gun will be shouldering the responsibility of firing alongside the 25 pounder British Guns.”
Some practice firing sessions of the ATAGS have already been held in the run up to the Independence Day celebrations.
ATAGS is a fully indigenous towed artillery gun system project undertaken in mission mode by DRDO as a part of artillery modernisation programme of the Indian Army. System has a firing range of 48 km and has features like fast deployability, high mobility, auxiliary power mode, automatic command and control system, state-of-the-art communication system and night capability in direct-fire mode.
The ATAGS project was started in 2013 by DRDO to replace older guns in service in the Army with a modern 155 mm artillery gun. The ARDE has collaborated with Bharat Forge Limited and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd for the manufacturing of this specialised gun. The system has undergone various levels of trials in different conditions and is currently undergoing an evaluation by the Directorate General Quality Assurance, a nodal agency for the quality assurance of all arms, ammunitions, equipment and stores supplied to Armed Forces.
The ARDE, which is part of the Armament and Combat Engineering (ACE) cluster of the DRDO, is tasked with research, design and development of conventional armaments for Armed forces. ARDE has expertise in small arms, artillery guns, rocket systems, air-delivered munitions and warheads.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official
When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'
‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’
'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'Premium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live Updates: NIA registers FIR in Karnataka BJP youth leader murder case
Explained: How India’s newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the country’s space sector
Rajasthan: Constable hit by speeding car, dies
While You Were Asleep: Bhavina Patel wins gold in para TT, Sagar to fight for gold in boxing, shuttlers Sen, Sindhu, Srikanth make it to semis
Two get death sentence for killing six of family in Rajasthan
Gurgaon: Class 9 student electrocuted while returning home from school, family alleges negligence
Jagdeep Dhankhar second leader from Rajasthan to get elected vice-president
Noida: Three minor boys booked for allegedly posting ‘morphed photo’ of girl
Rajasthan most affected with 11 districts reporting surge in lumpy skin disease cases: Union min
Madras HC levies Rs 50,000 fine on litigant over sand quarry lease
Madras HC quashes proceedings against Law students
Madras HC directs Chennai Collector to retrieve prime land from land grabbers