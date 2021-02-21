Third school in city shuts down after two students test positive for Covid-19

One more school in Pune was shut down on Saturday after two of its students tested positive for Covid-19. (File)

One more school in Pune was shut down on Saturday after two of its students tested positive for Covid-19.

Last week, two schools were ordered shut but were later started after a four-day quarantine period for all students and staffers, and no further positive report or symptomatic cases.

PMC Additional Commissioner Suresh Jagtap on Saturday confirmed that two students of Model Colony’s Vidya Bhawan School have tested positive.

“As per protocol, we have asked them to shut down the school for a few days. All teachers and students who attended the school have been asked to keep a close watch on symptoms and get themselves tested if needed,” he said.

Earlier, two schools – Kondhwa’s Sri Sant Gadge Maharaj School and Lulla Nagar’s Mount Carmel School — were asked to shut down after a teacher and student, respectively, tested positive in these institutions. “Both the schools have reopened now since they didn’t report any further cases,” said Jagtap.

Schools in the city resumed physical classes for Classes IX to XII from January 4 and Classes V to VIII from February 1. This is the third instance of Covid-19 cases being reported from city schools since then.

