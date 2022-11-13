Third incident in a row: Elderly Pune woman duped by fraudsters of gold jewellery on pretext of gifting saree

The Pune police have reported the third incident of an elderly woman being tricked into giving away her gold ornaments by fraudsters in just over a week’s time.

In the latest case, a 62-year-old woman on her way to buy vegetables was duped by two unidentified persons in the Onkar Colony area of Warje Malwadi Saturday morning.

The duo allegedly said their employer has been blessed with a son after a long wait. They told the victim that they were gifting sarees to elderly women to celebrate the occasion. The duo said the woman will have to take off her gold mangal sutra and put it in a pouch. The criminals then diverted her attention and stole the pouch. The two persons apparently asked the elderly woman to wait and went away on the pretext of fetching the saree. It was only after waiting for a while that the woman realised that the pouch was gone. She later approached the Warje Malwadi police station to report the incident.

Earlier on November 5, an 85-year-old woman from Vadgaon Budruk lost gold ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh and a 79-year-old woman lost her gold chain worth Rs 25,000 in the Pashan area of Pune on November 6. The police are probing whether the three incidents are connected.

An FIR in the November 5 case has been registered at Sinhagad Road police station by the 85-year-old woman. The incident took place when she was returning home after visiting a shop near her residence. When she was passing the Kirtinagar area around 10.30 am, one middle-aged man, who was wearing a white shirt and trousers, greeted her. He told her that his ‘sheth’ (employer) has been blessed with a child after a long wait and that they were gifting sarees and cash to elderly women.

The man asked her to accompany him to a place away from the main road, where another man was already waiting for them. The second man, who was younger in age and was wearing a white shirt and black pants, told the complainant that if she took off her gold jewellery and went along with him, she would get cash and a saree as gifts. He also showed her a bundle of cash.

The woman took her gold jewellery off and kept it in a cloth bag as asked by one of the suspects. The two suspects then handed her small bags saying they contained the cash and her gold jewellery and hurriedly left from the spot. The woman found that the bags contained biscuit packets.

In the November 6 case, a 79-year-old woman was cheated in the Pashan area of Pune around 11.45 am. The woman has said in her complaint that a man greeted her and told her that free clothes and lugadi – which is a type of saree – were being gifted to elderly people. He took her some distance away and made her take off her gold chain. On the pretext of bringing the gift for her, the suspect fled from the spot with the chain.

Notably, the Pune city police have reported several cases in the past in which people, especially elderly women, have been targeted by fraudsters in a similar modus operandi.