Third front looks to make a mark in Pimpri Chinchwad civic body polls

In the upcoming civic body elections in Pimpri Chinchwad a third front led by Abhay Bhor, the president of the Federation of Small Scale Industries, hopes to make its presence felt. Bhor, while speaking to The Indian Express said the third front would have people who have worked tirelessly in the creation of the industrial township but have failed to get political representation.

The need for a third block, Bhor said, was felt given because the politics of Pimpri Chinchwad had failed to produce a leader in the area. Under the Pimpri Chinchwad Vikas Aghadi, Bhor said they plan to enter the local body polls.

The area, which has the largest concentration of industries, has not seen anyone being made a minister since its formation. Bhor said the civic body, one of the richest municipal corporations in the country, had failed to be the voice of the common man. “Ours is an industrial township but the question of industries is rarely reflected in political dialogues. We want to ensure the political dialogue of the local body to be all-encompassing and inclusive,” he added.

Asked about the involvement of money power which seems to have become endemic to elections, Bhor said everything can’t be measured through money. “Our volunteers and members are there in each and every ward. They would be ready to man the booths and do the groundwork necessary,” he said.

Bhor said they are confident of fielding candidates in 122 wards. The candidates, he said, would be from the industrial sector, the social sector and other walks of life. “All we want is the commitment from the people towards the social sector and to work for the people,” he said.

The idea of a third front, though romantic, has failed to click at all levels. When this was pointed out, Bhor said the third front they are working on is the front of the people. “Many people who have worked for the betterment of the city have failed to get any representation Our main aim is to unite such people and provide them a platform to work with,” he said.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) was ruled by the BJP before its term expired. Dates for the PCMC polls are yet to be announced.