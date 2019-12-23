Third edition of Women Writers’ Festival held in Pune ends

Panelists at the festival. (Express photo) Panelists at the festival. (Express photo)

At the third edition of the Women Writers’ Festival in the city on Saturday, panel discussions were held on women in theatre and films, the importance of translating regional literature and women entrepreneurship.

Sudha Menon, author and co-curator of the festival organised by the SheThePeople.TV, said, “Women are nurturing and inclusive beings. Despite comprising half the world’s population, their stories are still not there in the open as they lack the confidence to come forward. This festival is a safe and inclusive platform for women writers to tell their stories. It is also a place where both men and women understand gender dynamics with what the panelists have to say.”

The first panel, consisting of Karen Anand, Nancy Katyal, Shruti Mangyaash and Shyama Menon, and was moderated by Sudha Menon. They spoke about how they made it big in the world of finance, how to start a new business, raise capital and the problems that women face.

The second discussion focused on translation. Moderated by Archana Pai Kulkarni, the panel had ace translators like Vijaya Deo, Sandhay Taksale, Jayashree Harijoshi and Yojana Yadav. The conversation started with the question — what really is a translation? “The tricky part of a translation is that you cannot feel that it is a translation,” said Taksale.

“Lately, there has been a rise in female protagonists when it comes to films and theatres. However, television serials are still conservative on that aspect. To say, they will have a female character making the biggest of leaps but she still comes back home to make a cup of tea for her husband. Television has not yet developed and the progress is gradual,” said actor Rigvedi Pradhan in a discussion on women in films and theatre.

Actor Parna Pethe said, “The representation of women on the one hand is extremely evolved and yet is regressive. The whole rhetoric of female protagonists has changed over time. The change is very slow. Western shows like Fleabag have a very different take on feminism and Indian television is still struggling with its model. Additionally, if a woman is opinionated, she has less chances to grab roles as she does not fit the pretty girl role.”

Film critic Sowmya Rajendran adds that there are several instances where trolling, ridicule and sexually coloured comments come into the picture.

In the session with authors Sunanda Mehta and Yamini Pustake Bhalerao, the discussion focused on how literature lacks strong female protagonists and how people have an issue with women speaking. “I hardly read books where the female character shows characteristics that are associated with men. We can have men as thieves and impostors, but not women,” said Bhalerao.

