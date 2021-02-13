Pune third behind Mumbai, Thane in covid vaccination in Maharashtra

Pune has so far administered the vaccine to 59,621 beneficiaries, of which 55,001 are healthcare workers. (Express File)

Mumbai, Thane and Pune are among the top three districts in the state with the highest number of vaccinations against Covid-19 so far. Till date, 6.48 lakh beneficiaries have been administered Covishield and Covaxin vaccines since January 16, of which 5.35 lakh are healthcare workers. A total of 1.12 lakh frontline workers have also been administered the vaccine shot till date.

Mumbai suburban has administered the vaccine to 69,245 beneficiaries, of which 56,259 are healthcare workers followed by Thane at 61,894 vaccinations, including 47,405 healthcare workers.

Pune has so far administered the vaccine to 59,621 beneficiaries, of which 55,001 are healthcare workers. Pune has yet to increase its tally of vaccination for frontline workers and presently 4,620 have been given the dose.

Thane has administered the shot to 14,489 frontline workers. Mumbai suburban has administered the vaccine to 12,986 frontline workers. A total of 5,524 have got the Covaxin vaccine till date.