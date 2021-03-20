Pune this weekend: Live art with safety precautions and online performances

The Korean Cultural Center India, based in Delhi, has organised a streaming of the play by the Seoul Arts Centre on YouTube.

Jim Hawkins, a boy who runs an inn with his family, is visited by a strange captain. After the man dies under mysterious circumstances, Jim finds a treasure map among his belongings. What happens as Jim follows the map and goes into the unknown is the subject of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic, Treasure Island. The Korean Cultural Center India, based in Delhi, has organised a streaming of the play by the Seoul Arts Centre on YouTube.

Lifeline 99 99 is an absurd telephone line that interrogates the greed and alienation of human experiences. You, as a member of the audience, has to call a phone number, where you hear an IVRS voice that asks you certain questions and subsequently connects you to one of the five fictional experiences available. You could have a one on one conversation with a conflicted sex chat operator, an aggrieved idealist, a dude alien, a dead insurance agent or art personified. This innovative piece of interactive theatre is created by Kaivalya Plays. On March 20 and 21, 6 pm, 7 pm and 8pm. Charges: Rs 250. Book your spot here

Darwin is a story from almost 200 years ago when a young boy is drawn to science by his intense interest in the diverse animals and plants that fills his surroundings. He believes in an empirical observation of nature and infinite curiosity. Presented by IAPAR, Darwin is a chance to revisit one of the legendary figures of science who changed the way humanity views itself and the world. At The Box on March 21, 6.30 pm. Entry: Rs 200.

There is always something interesting happening in the life of Mr. Dhananjay Mane, the protagonist of the play Dhananjay Mane Ithech Rahtat. The comic family drama revolves around Mane and his wife and infuses events with solid practical teachings. At Lokshahir Annabahu Sathe Natyagruha on March 20, 5 pm; and Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha on March 21, 5 pm. Tickets: Rs 300 onward on BookMyShow.