Book clubs to performances – here’s a list of things to do in Pune this week

Here is a quick list of things you can do in Pune this coming week.

Twist in the Tale

After 18 years of marriage, Manoj and Manisha are drifting apart and have been concentrating on material things that do not matter. The Marathi play, Eka Lagnachi Pudhachi Gosht, shows how they find out how they are still in love with each other. On January 16, 9.30 pm, at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha and at Ram Krishna More Auditorium on January 24, 5.30 pm. Charges: Rs 300 onward. Click on: https://in.bookmyshow.com/plays/eka-lagnachi-pudhchi-gosht/ET00086550

Life Works

The Book Club, Pune, will bring readers together for a discussion on the book, Lifespan: Why We Age and Why We Don’t Have To. In this groundbreaking book, Dr. David Sinclair, a leading authority on genetics and longevity, reveals a bold new theory for why we age. As he writes: “Aging is a disease, and that disease is treatable.” This book takes us to the frontlines of research. The book will be presented by Sanjay Phadke. On Zoom (Meeting ID: 849 6363 0407 Password: BookClub) on January 17, 6.30 pm. Entry: Free. Contact: http://www.gyaanadab.com/

In the Blind

Here’s a performance in which you will be blindfolded and the characters from three classic stories will greet by whispering, creating a unique and experiential way of storytelling. The Darkroom 3.0 – An Immersive Sensory Theatre Experience has had more than 150 shows in 5 cities across India over four years. Your memories interplay with interaction and decision making until they become your friends and you become a part of the story.The concept, design and direction are by Tushar Tukaram Dalvi. At Raah—Literacy and Cultural Centreon January 17, 6 pm. Entry: Rs 299. Click on: https://in.bookmyshow.com/plays/the-darkroom-3-0-an-immersive-sensory-experience/ET00303633

Getting Out, Safely

If you have had enough of isolating at home and are yearning for the great outdoors, with all safety measures in place, how about a trip to the Rann of Kutch? The Western Routes is headed that way to experience the Rann Utsav in Gujarat. You get to live in traditional ‘bhungas’ or mud-houses, enjoy jeep safaris and the view of the sunset, sunrise and moon rise at the white Rann and binge on traditional cuisine, among others. From 26-31 January, but bookings have started. Entry: Rs 31,500 per person. Contact: thewesternroutes@gmail.com

By the Thread

Some precious ornaments are made with threads and skill. A workshop aims to turn participants into professionals who can craft costume jewellery from thread. After the class, organised by Studio Artzone, one can take home nine samples. On January 19, 11 am-2 pm. Entry: Rs 1,500. Contact: 9822254472