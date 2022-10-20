Things to consider for a modern and technologically advanced kitchen

Our everyday routine has been fundamentally changed by technology, which has also significantly streamlined our daily tasks. Whether it is shopping, e-learning, scheduling a doctor’s consultation or modern advanced kitchens simplifying the entire cooking experience, technology has a big hand at the back. It is beyond the shadow of a doubt that the kitchen is the most important place in our home and we do spend a good amount of time there. In fact, the first thing that comes to notice when someone visits your home for the first time is the kitchen. Then why not invest in a cutting-edge kitchen? After all, the first impression is the last.

Technology is altering how we operate, utilize, and connect with our kitchens. Kitchens are more than simply a place to prepare meals these days, with modern appliances, eco-friendly surfaces, and well-planned layout and storage. This gives you all the more reasons to invest in a technically sound kitchen.

Spokesperson Alisha Faleiro, executive pastry chef, APCA India describes it.

A modern, technologically advanced kitchen should take the following into account:

Proper spacing: A modern, technologically advanced kitchen calls for proper spacing. Each and every element present in the kitchen needs to be designated a proper space and area so that everything comes along together. Nobody desires a disorganized kitchen with inadequate ventilation and lighting. In reality, your kitchen should have plenty of room for movement and decent access to both natural and artificial light. In a nutshell, a modern kitchen should be ergonomically designed, with all the components placed in the proper locations.

Modern equipment: Technology has blessed human lives in ways one cannot even imagine. It only makes sense that our kitchens’ technology would progress along with modern technology. Since everyone is busy in their daily lives, the need for everything to happen quickly and conveniently arises. To help you automate your activities and lighten your workload, a lot of tech items are being developed for the kitchen, such as multi-burner stoves, food processors, thermoform machines, dishwashers, smart refrigerators, ovens, etc. Not only having the right equipment is essential but having well-trained staff to use the equipment to its right potential is also necessary. And for the sake of extended life of your equipment, it is vital to invest in an annual maintenance contract to guarantee smooth operation.

Easy to clean surfaces: People usually assume that maintaining technology-packed kitchens might be a nightmare. But that is not the case at all, provided you invest in easy to clean surfaces for your kitchen. For instance, installing tiles in your kitchen is a good choice as they are pretty easy to clean. So, even if you end up spilling anything in your kitchen, which is quite obvious to happen, you don’t have to worry as tiles are water-proof and you can simply wipe it off. Additionally, materials like corian, quartz, steel, and sintered stone are some that are non-porous, repel stains, and are simple to clean; as a result, using them in your kitchen can be helpful as well. Furthermore, these days modern kitchen equipment are installed with in-built cleaning systems, which is again a bonus for you.

Optimum storage: A modern-day kitchen needs to have optimum storage space. A kitchen with poor storage space and ill-positioned elements is the last thing you would want. The end goal is to have planned counters, table tops, cabinets and other storage spaces. Just be sure to take the size of your kitchen into account while organizing the storage. Cooking in a crowded kitchen is indeed stressful; therefore, managing your storage is essential to having an organized kitchen.

Concluding thoughts!

Considering the fact kitchen is the heart of the home, it has to be planned and organized in a way that incorporates modern-day technologies which make your daily life easy. Modern kitchen appliances are vital since they make food preparation easier and simpler. However, in order to get the most out of these tools, one needs to know how to utilize them properly, which necessitates the usage of skilled personnel. Well, a technology-packed well-maintained kitchen is not only limited to having modern equipment installed; it also demands proper spacing, optimum storage, and eco-friendly, easy to clean surfaces. This would altogether make a perfect modern-day kitchen.