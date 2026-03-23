Thigh deep water struggled to get to office: canal burst woes at Magarpatta

Siddhi Jaiswal, an intern at an IT company in the Amanora township near Magarpatta, said that her usual route from Kharadi to her office took triple the time. (File image)

Hundreds of residents, workers, and office employees in and around the Magarpatta Township were inconvenienced on Monday morning as a breach in the retaining wall of the Khadakwasla canal caused water logging on major roads in and around the IT hub. PMC officials said that they stopped releasing water from the dam which subsided the flooding, and water from the township started to clear out post 12 pm.

Sangona Chavan, a domestic cleaner who works in Magarpatta told The Indian Express, “I came around 9 am in the morning. In many areas the water level was till the thigh, and people were waddling through the water to reach their destinations. Now by 1 pm it has all dried up.”