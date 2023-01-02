‘They’ll have to merge with BJP’: Uddhav faction rules out unification with Shinde Sena

Ruling out any reunification of the Shiv Sena, MP Sanjay Raut said Monday that the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would disappear into oblivion “after merging with the BJP”.

Raut’s comment came a day after Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena leader and minister Deepak Kesarkar said that if Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray introspected to understand what prompted his MLAs to rebel, it would help decrease the bitterness between the two factions and aid in their unification.

Raut said there was no possibility of the two Shiv Sena factions uniting. “Their 16 MLAs are going to be soon disqualified by the Supreme Court. There has been a delay in getting the verdict. But we are confident that once the hearing in the case starts, the verdict will come soon and the 16 MLAs (of the Shinde Sena) will be disqualified,” he said.

Raut said they would have then no option but to merge with the BJP. “We cannot join hands with such people…They will have to merge with the BJP. And that is what their plan is,” he said.

Raut also said that the Shinde-led Sena, not Thackeray, had to introspect. “They will have to introspect about their existence. Soon their faction will disappear into oblivion,” he said.

On the Sena split, Kesarkar said on January 1, “Those who fought for the thoughts of Balasaheb Thackeray cannot leave the Shiv Sena easily. Something drastic must have happened that led to the MLAs’ exit.”