These postwomen are securing future of girl child, one Sukanya Samriddhi account at a time

POURNIMA PAWAR (35) is proud of being able to be part of a joint effort in securing the future of girls in Pune. Serving as a postwoman attached to Pune’s General Post Office (GPO), Pawar has managed to convince nearly 1,000 families with at least one girl child to open a Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) with their neighbourhood post offices in the last six months.

In addition to their official duties, Pawar is among the many foot soldiers of the postal department in Pune who took additional responsibilities to spread a word about this scheme among families in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.

India Post, as part of its year-long celebrations to mark India’s 75 years of Independence, decided to embark on a campaign to reach out to maximum households with girl beneficiaries last year. Through SSA, account holders can invest anywhere between Rs 250 to Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year and the investment attracts tax benefits too. Within the first 75 days of the campaign being launched, over 75,000 SSAs were opened in Pune region.

G Madhumita Das, Postmaster General (Pune region), said, “Along with creating awareness about the scheme through campaigns, activating the postmen and postwomen was the real game changer. The public-private participation from across sections of the society paved the way. We also used Aadhaar enrolment and updation camps for children to interact with the parents,” said Das.

“Even though this scheme is available with the banks, the awareness has largely remained low. One of the major benefits of the scheme that I share with the families is the better rates of interest offered by the post office,” said Pawar, who has served as a postwoman for over a decade now.

Despite being launched in 2014, SSA could not become as popular as was envisaged. One reason for that is poor awareness, said Das. Until recently, only 30 per cent of eligible girls were beneficiaries of the scheme in Pune division. But now, the outreach has yielded desired results with a total of 1,10,543 SSAs opened between April 2021 and March 3, 2022 in the Pune region, comprising Pune, Satara, Ahmednagar and Solapur districts.

Nationally, Maharashtra stood second in the country with Rs 5.07 crore deposited in 44,233 SSAs in February.

It was not easy to get families to sign up for the scheme as it involved monetary investments for a frozen tenure of 15 years or till the girl turns 18. “Initially, the families were not very impressed…After detailed discussions, they were convinced,” Pawar said.

On the process of convincing families, Suvarna Madane, a postwoman attached with Chinchwad (East), said, “I would visit houses in the afternoon and interact with the mothers and other women family members. They would then get back in a day or two after consulting with their husbands. Once the consent for opening the SSAs was given, it would take two to four days to get one account through with each family.” At times, these postwomen shared their personal experiences with the potential beneficiaries. “I got an account opened when my daughter was just two months old,” recalled Pawar.

What made families warm up to the scheme, according to Pawar, was the option of investing as low as Rs 250 and the flexibility to make payments any time within the financial year.

Since a number of women are ill-equipped with performing online transactions, the postwomen guide them through the process.