Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

There cannot be ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’, says Sharad Pawar

Pawar thanked the city unit of Congress for inviting him to the foundation day function. He recalled his memories of the Congress Bhavan. “State Congress office was in Congress Bhavan after Independence. Congress and Pune have strong connection,” he said.

RAISING EYEBROWS in political circles, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday visited the Congress Bhavan on the party’s foundation day celebrations and said there cannot be “Congress-mukt Bharat”.

“There cannot be ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’. If the country has to be taken forward then the Congress cannot be forgotten. We need to take the Congress along for the country’s progress. We cannot ignore its value. There can be differences in policies and I too have but we cannot forget its contribution for the country,” Pawar said. “Those in power are spreading hatred about the Congress,” he added.

He was accompanied by NCP MP Srinivas Patil and other local NCP leaders during his visit. Pawar visited the Congress Bhavan after a long time.

His previous visit was during a rally for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-12-2022 at 05:12 IST
