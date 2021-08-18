Theoretical physicist Thanu Padmanabhan gets prestigious science award from Kerala govt

Agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan and Pune-based theoretical physicist and cosmologist Thanu Padmanabhan have been selected for the Kerala Sastra Puraskaram, an award instituted by the Government of Kerala to honour distinguished scientists of Kerala origin.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, a memento and a citation, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday. Dr Swaminathan has received the award for his lifetime contribution to agricultural research, and Dr Thanu Padmanabhan for his lifetime contribution towards theoretical physics.

When contacted, Prof Padmanabhan told The Indian Express that he was happy to be in distinguished company.

The Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment has instituted the ‘Kerala Sasthra Puraskaram’, a lifetime achievement award to promote excellence in science and technology in Kerala.