Pune: Their photos missing from hoardings, 2 held for killing man with hammer

A MAN and his aide have been arrested for allegedly murdering a man following a dispute over not printing their photographs on the hoardings erected on the

occasion of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

Police have identified the deceased as Gangaram Shivaji Kale of Upper Indira Nagar, Bibeewadi. His friend Pandit Kantenvaru (30) lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Bibwewadi police station.

The arrested men are Naruddin Mulla (26) and Ravi Jarpula (38), both residents of Katraj area. Police said around 9pm on April 19, complainant Pandit was chit-chatting with Kale at Zambre Vasti in Bibvewadi, when the duo allegedly attacked them with an iron hammer.

Police said the assailants were angry because their photographs were not printed on the hoardings put up in the area for Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14.

They allegedly attacked Kale on the head multiple times with the hammer, leaving him seriously injured. Kale and his friend were admitted to a hospital for treatment. But Kale succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on April 21.

Police had initially booked Naruddin and Ravi on charges of attempt to murder. After Kale’s death, murder charge was invoked and the assailants were booked under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. Police sub inspector Sanjay Adling is investigating the case.