Theft attempt at 3 ATMs in two different places, FIRs registered

UNIDENTIFIED MEN attempted theft at three ATMs of two different banks in Kondhwa and Khadki Bazar in the past two days. According to police, CCTV cameras, sensors and battery wires were damaged by an unidentified person at an ATM of Bank of Baroda in Sainagar, Kondhwa, around 3 am on Friday.

A bank officer lodged an FIR at Kondhwa police station in this connection. Police said a private company was given the contract for management of this ATM centre.

But no security guard was deployed at the spot. Sub inspector Samadhan Machale is investigating the case.

In a similar incident, two unidentified persons barged into an ATM centre of HDFC Bank at Khadki Bazar around 1.30 pm on Thursday and damaged two machines while trying to steal money. An official of a private company looking after the management and repairs of the ATMs lodged an FIR at Khadki police station.