Theft at milk godown in Wakdewadi, FIR

A theft has been reported at the government milk godown in Wakdewadi in Shivajinagar. Samir Tambe (48), assistant security officer at the godown, lodged the first information report (FIR) at Khadki police station on Friday.

As per the press release issued on Saturday, unidentified persons entered the central godown through the roof, and made away with several spare parts of dairy machinery from the place. Police said material worth Rs 7,000 was stolen within a period of one month.

“Officials of the milk scheme office conducted an internal inquiry and lodged the FIR,” said Assistant Police Inspector Sharda Walkoli, the investigating officer.

Police have booked unidentified accused in this case under sections 457, 380 of IPC.