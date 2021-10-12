Theft at DSK bungalow attached by ED

A theft was reported at a bungalow owned by Pune-based developer DS Kulkarni, who along with his several family members and associates are facing prosecution for cheating thousands of investors of the DSK Group. The bungalow, on Senapati Bapat Road, is currently under attachment by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A First Information Report in the case has been registered at Chatushrungi police station late on Monday night. Senior inspector Rajkumar Waghchavare from the police station said, “Some neighbours informed us about the theft on Monday. In the preliminary investigation, it has come to light that some electronic gadgets including a TV set and some other items have been stolen. There were no security guards on duty, possibly due to the attachment. We have launched a probe.”

As part of the alleged Rs 2091-crore fraud by the DSK Group headed by Kulkarni, the Economic Offences Wing of Pune city police have mainly investigated the charge of cheating around 35,000 depositors and investors to the tune of Rs 1083 crores, siphoning of Rs 711 crores received in the form of loans and Rs 111 crores accepted through debentures, and the land deal in Fursungi that involved embezzlement of Rs 184 crores. The investigation began in 2018. While some accused in the case have been granted bail, DS Kulkarni (70) is still in judicial custody.

In February 2019, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 904 crore of the DSK Group. The immovable properties attached by the ED included land, bungalow, buildings, flats, insurance policies and cash deposits in bank accounts while the movable properties included several high cars and bikes.