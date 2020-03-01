‘Not for me to draw conclusions… but only to show what’s right and what’s not’

A scene from the play Andha Yug, based on the war epic Mahabharata, which was performed at the Saarang Theatre Festival in Kothrud A scene from the play Andha Yug, based on the war epic Mahabharata, which was performed at the Saarang Theatre Festival in Kothrud

Theatre director Joy Maisnam was rehearsing with actors in his studio at Laxmi Nagar in East Delhi earlier this week, when a well-wisher rushed in to say that communal riots had broken out in the city. On news portals, the performers read that the situation was grim. Somebody suggested they pack up and leave while somebody else said this would be dangerous as there were clashes on the streets. “Finally, we switched off the lights and listened to the silence being punctuated by the sounds of the crowds outside,” says the 43-year-old Maisnam. The play being rehearsed was Andha Yug, a war epic based on Mahabharata. The production, in which warriors with broken limbs writhe in the battlefield, won the ‘Best Play’ at the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards 2019, making Maisnam one of the leading theatre directors in the country. The play was performed at Saarang Theatre Festival at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha in Kothrud on Friday. Maisnam talks to The Indian Express about war, corpses and the power of stories. Excerpts from an interview:

Did the fact that you belong to Manipur influence you to make a play on war?

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) has been operational in Manipur since 1980. Revolutionaries, who are fighting for independence, are dying as are security personnel. Whichever way you look at it, human beings are dying. Around 10 years ago, an Army camp was being dismantled to make way for some other construction. When the labourers started digging, they found around 25 skeletons. I was born and grew up in this scenario. I feel I should say something about war. In Andha Yug, I place Duryodhana’s broken body at the front of the stage because this is what war means to me. I wanted to show people what war gives us.

In a scene, when Ashwatthama unleashes the Brahmastra, you have used the prolonged sound of war sirens and a bomb blast. What made you put references of modern warfare when you designed the sound of the play?

One day, in Manipur, I was on my way back home when I was stopped at an army outpost. The bus left. I was detained and questioned. Ultimately, the officer asked me to run off. I didn’t. I stayed there. I suspected that, if I ran, I would be shot and killed. That day, the violence in Manipur became a personal experience. When I was designing the sound for Andha Yug, I told myself that let there be an extended period of a siren, as if an airplane carrying a bomb was flying overhead. Let people feel something is going to happen. And then, let there be an impact — a definitive blast — as the audience feels, viscerally, the effect of violence.

Any form of violence, whether it is a war or a riot, has leaders and foot soldiers. What is your theory about how their corpses are treated in the aftermath of the war?

When I would go for my tuition classes in Manipur, which is very cold during the winter, I would see bodies lying around. In the play, I have showed how class influences what happens after death. Duryodhana, a prince, gets a ritual burial but other soldiers on the battlefield are picked up and dumped unceremoniously into carts and taken away. That is another reality of war.

As violence erupts across the country and the world, do you think stories have failed to teach people anything?

I would not call it a failure. I am going to keep speaking the truth through my theatre. It is not for me to draw conclusions but only to show what is right and what is not. I will continue showing what is happening to society.

