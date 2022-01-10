The week in Pune: Catch a murderer, work with stage lights or lose yourself in pandemic portraits

Pradeep Vaidya, who has won the META theatre award for Best Light Design in 2007, 2011 and 2016, among other accolades, will be conducting a workshop on Theatre Lighting. It includes video-based primary sessions that can be watched online from January 15. The videos were made for an online workshop InFocus, organised by Delhi-based Studio Safdar last year. The present workshop will be in three modules — while the first (Jan 15 to 31) will be online, the second and third will be physical sessions held at The Box on the first two weekends in February. Registrations will be open from January 10-13. Contact: 98220 59429

Meera Majumdar is off watching a play with an old flame. Meanwhile, her husband, Niranjan, is fine-tuning a plan to murder her. It is foolproof, the alibis are ingenious and the date is fixed. So, one rainy night, Meera sleeps alone in her house. At the designated time, the telephone rings. As Meera gets up to answer it, she has no idea of the dark shadow that lurks behind her drapes. What happens next is the subject of the play, A Perfect Murder, directed by Vijay Kenkre. It will be staged at Tilak Smarak Mandir on January 15, 5 pm. Entry: Rs 300 onwards.

At Raah: A Literacy and Cultural Centre, an aspiring actor can participate in a ‘Character Building Workshop’ by Suyog Deshpande. It will feature an introduction to various forms of theatre, understanding the basic skills and tools required for acting, exercises to free your imagination and emotions, making powerful choices and using the technique to create complex and illuminating performances, scene study, script analysis and character development and practical application of the concept at work. On January 15 and 16, 9 am to 2 pm. Donation Pass: Rs 500. Age criteria: 15 and above. Contact: 99705 54075

‘Between One Shore and Several Others’ is a solo exhibition by Vivek Vilasini, a multimedia artist from Kerala. This series displays his latest photographic prints which capture movement and captivity during the pandemic, lending an aesthetic dimension to the situation. At VHC Gallery in Koregaon Park till February.