The right mix

A mix of rock,funk,blues and jazz – that’s what Friday evening will be about. Inorbit mall is hosting a live performance by Ledge 13,starting 7.30 pm. The band of three  Rajesh,Arpit and Anand – tries to blend native art and different music forms. Showcasing the essence of classical music fused with western rhythms,the band focusses on producing its own music. So head to the mall to shop and share your love for music.

More Power to Pink

This weekend,head to the British Library,FC Road,to listen to the tales of the all-woman vigilante group,Gulabi Gang,which is based out of Bundelkhand,Uttar Pradesh. The British Library,in association with Open Space,will screen a film,Pink Saris,directed by Kim Longinotto at 6 pm on Saturday. The film captures the story of the Gulabi Gang and their leader,Sampat Pal,who trains and supports women abused by the patriarchal system. The film takes you through the crises in her life and in the lives of four other young women. After the screening,there will be an interactive session moderated by Ujwala Samarth,co-ordinator of Open Space. Entry is free and open to all.

Backbenchers Come to the Fore

September 18 will witness a rousing musical experience at the Phoenix Marketcity,Nagar road. As many as 40 musicians from The Backbenchers Project will perform live at Atrium 5 of the mall,letting their guitars,drums and vocals produce rollicking Rock n’ Roll classics. Musician Vineet Alurkar,founder of the 300-member collective,will also participate in the medley that will feature John Lennon’s Imagine ,Bob Dylan’s Blowing in the Wind and more. While the youngest performer here is eight-years-old,the oldest is 50. But then,music defies age. Right?

