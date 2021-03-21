The Pune Municipal Corporation has allowed manufacturing units allowed to operate with full strength but in staggered shifts

To ensure that economic activity is not hit due to the second wave of Covid-19 cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has allowed manufacturing units to work with full strength(file)

To ensure that economic activity is not hit due to the second wave of Covid-19 cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has allowed manufacturing units to work with full strength but in staggered shifts, so that there is no crowding at the workplace, while private offices are allowed to operate with 50 per cent strength.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar on Saturday clarified that all kinds of theatres in the city are allowed to host shows with only 50 per cent of the sitting capacity. But no political, religious, social and cultural function or rallies will be permitted.



Private offices will continue to operate with half the staff strength but government and semi-government offices should take decisions on the number of staff to be allowed in their offices, he said.“The manufacturing sector can work with full strength of its staff but they should ensure social distancing on duty. They should call the staff in staggered shifts so that there is social distancing between those in the unit…,” said Kumar.All the offices in the city have been directed to not allow any of their staff to enter the premises without masks or temperature checks at the entrance.

The municipal commissioner said, “The offices should depute staff to ensure there is mandatory implementation of Covid-19 norms by their staff. If authorities find that norms have been violated, the office will be closed till the end of the pandemic and those heading the organisation will face legal action.”



The PMC has already closed schools, colleges and coaching classes due to the surge in cases.