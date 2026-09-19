The Old Bombay Scoop: How an army aspirant built an empire of taste

Old Mumbai Ice Cream has grown from its first outlets in Ichalkaranji and Sangli to more than 25 stores across India.

Written by Kalyani Lad

In 1978, Rambabu Ramraj Sharma boarded a bus from the dunes of Rajasthan to Belgaum, then still a part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency and now in Karnataka. The purpose was singular – an Army recruitment interview.

A young man driven by discipline and duty, Sharma cleared every requisite stage. The uniform was within reach. But permission from his father never came. He was asked to find some other job.

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Deeply disillusioned, Rambabu made a quiet, defiant decision. He would not return home.

What followed were years of drifting and odd jobs, a period of struggle that would have broken many. But in that uncertainty, Sharma found an unlikely calling – one of India’s most beloved desserts, ice cream.