The Healing Touch

Pune doctors were recognised and felicitated for their work on National Doctors’ Day

Whether it’s for a simple case of sniffles or a life-threatening disease or accident,doctors are always there to help,round the clock and through the year. To honour the silent do-gooders in the country, July 1 is celebrated as National Doctors’ Day,also marking the birth anniversary of physician Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

While the day began with the General Practitioners Association (GPA) planting 200 trees at Chaturshringhi Hill, GPA and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) also held felicitation ceremonies and Continuing Medical Education (CME) programmes.

It was a special day for all of us. We felicitated senior doctors from the association like Dr. Sharad Hardikar of Hardikar hospital,Dr.V N Karandikar and others. The association also had a lecture by Dr. Bhushan Gokhale at the CME which was like a mini conference covering medico-legal issues,” said Dr. Marathe,IMA.

GPA held a felicitation programme as well as a rally for the saving the girl child. GPA member,Dr.Suhas Nene was felicitated for having done exemplary work for the association for the last 25 years. Nene said,”The rally to save the girl child was conducted by ‘Avani’,the women’s division of the GPA. The rally began from IMA House and ended at Alka Chowk. At two places along the rally,pathanatyas (street plays) were also held,the themes of which were girl child related.”

Other associations also presented events where obesity and issues covering all specialties were discussed. From simply receiving celebratory text messages from colleagues to being felicitated by the deputy Home Minister at Balgandharva Mandir,doctors were congratulated by all throughout the day.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App