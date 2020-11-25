The day unnatural alliance in state ends, BJP prepared to form alternative govt: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis

Terming the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra as an “unnatural alliance”, former chief minister and opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the BJP is capable of setting up an alternative state government whenever the existing “unnatural alliance” in power comes to an end.

“In history, no unnatural alliance has lasted in power for long. The day it ends, our party is prepared to form an alternative government in the state,” Fadnavis told reporters at an event in Pune, when he was questioned about some recent statements by senior BJP leaders, who have claimed that their party will come to power soon.

Fadnavis was in Pune to attend a party workers’ rally, organised for the BJP candidate contesting the Pune graduates’ and teachers’ constituency polls for the Legislative Council.

On Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar criticising BJP leaders for making “absurd statements” about the Pawar family, Fadnavis said, “I am aware of his real pain but can’t speak of it in public.”

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil had recently stated that there must have been some reason behind Ajit Pawar joining hands with the BJP to form the state government last year, despite opposition from his uncle, NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

On a possible alliance with Raj Thackeray led-MNS as both parties are playing the role of opposition, Fadnavis said opposition parties normally have the same agenda while taking on ruling parties, but the BJP will contest elections independently in the state.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.