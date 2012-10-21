The Cutting Edge

He picks up the cleaver and brandishes it with a manic gleam in his eyes. This can cut clean through any bone, he says darkly. Banshi Dhar could easily have been a villain in any thriller or slash flick but on this occasion,he was simply the executive chef proudly demonstrating the use of different knives in his kitchen at the Sun N Sand.

Since the advent of televised cooking shows by Sanjeev Kapoor and the like,and especially now,with contests like Masterchef and Top chef,the lives of chefs and their relationship with cooking have acquired a romantic tinge. Less has been said however,of a chef’s eternal partner in this romance  the knife.

Without a knife,a chef would be helpless in a kitchen,no matter how modern the other appliances are. The moment a new student joins a culinary course or a chef joins a new kitchen,their first acquisition is a set of knives. The knife is the most essential tool for chefs. In our 14 hours at work,we spend almost six of them handling a knife. I often say,we spend more time with the knife than the wife, quips chef Dhar.

Indispensable as it is,it is imperative that the right knife be chosen. It’s like a dance partner; it has to be smooth,sharp and attractive. You wouldn’t choose the wrong dance partner for a contest,would you? It’s same with a knife, chef Dhar adds. According to Sheldon Engineer,executive chef at Cocoparra,a Baner restaurant,the most essential traits to look for are whether the blade is one solid piece running from the tip to the end of the handle and whether the blade and the handle are well-balanced. These two details help ensure that cutting gets easier and doesn’t strain the wrist too much, explains chef Engineer.

While a layman may think that the most expensive knife is the best,chefs do not subscribe to this belief. You have to judge a knife yourself. Check how it fits in your hand,how much it weighs,whether it is sharp enough and whether it has carbon in it,which will make it strong and rust-free, says chef Dhar. Chef Engineer believes it is more important to care for a knife for longer life and efficiency. No matter how expensive your knife is,if you don’t take care of it,it will get spoilt. Make sure you clean and wipe the knife after every use and sharpen it regularly so that it stays sharp and shiny, he says.

However,executive chef at Courtyard by Marriott Pune City Centre,Shubhendu Kadam advises cooking enthusiasts not to opt for cheaper knives without checking them first. With cheap knives,there is a chance that the blade will be blunt. People think that sharp blades have a higher chance of cutting fingers but a blunt blade will actually cause a deeper wound because you’re applying more pressure while cutting, he points out.

It is equally important to use the right knife for every job,according to the chefs. While a cleaver is best for fine chopping,say,parsley,and for cutting through meat and bones,a serrated blade works best with anything that is hard from outside and softer inside  like bread or tomatoes, says chef Dhar. The chefs agree however,that the most essential knife in any kitchen is the chef’s knife,which is usually 8 to 12 inches long and approximately two inches wide. Such a knife can be used for almost any purpose and is the most important tool in my kitchen. If I had to survive with only one knife,I would pick this one, says chef Kadam.

