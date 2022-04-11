Thane resident murdered, his friends injured during fight at Ekvira pilgrimage

A 49-year-old resident of Thane was murdered and his two friends were seriously injured in a fight between two groups that started over suspicion of cell phone theft during the crowded Ekvira pilgrimage in Lonavala on Saturday.

The pilgrimage is attended by lakhs of people.

Police have identified the deceased as Manoj Patil (49), who worked as a staffer with Thane Municipal Corporation. Patil had come to Ekvira pilgrimage at Karla near Lonavala with his friends Harshal Patil and Rahul Patil — both of whom were injured in the fight — and Kartik Mhatre.

Police have arrested two street performers who were playing their tricks during the pilgrimage, and who allegedly attacked the victims with sticks and sharp weapons during the fight.

Patil and his friends were watching some street performers show their tricks during the pilgrimage, said police. Some time around 1 am, Mhatre realised that his phone was missing. Manoj Patil and his group of friends accused the street performers of having stolen the phone and the heated argument soon turned into a violent fight.

During the fight, Manoj Patil was hit multiple times with bamboo sticks and stabbed in the chest. Harshal Patil and Rahul Patil also sustained multiple serious injuries in the fight.

When a police team from the nearby help centre responded to the situation, the suspects fled into the crowd. Manoj Patil succumbed to his injuries later.

In a joint probe conducted by the Lonavala Rural Police station and Local Crime Branch, two persons, identified as Praveen Patil and Ajay Patil, were arrested from Pen town of Raigad district in connection with the case.

Inspector Praveen More, in-charge of Lonavala Rural police station, said, “The two arrested suspects are street performers and one of them is a history-sheeter in Raigad district. We are looking for two more suspects.”