Dr Thamban Meloth takes charge as director of Goa-based NCPOR

Senior scientist Dr Thamban Meloth has been appointed the director of Goa-based National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), an institute operating under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Since August, he has been acting as the director-in-charge of the institute, which he joined in 2002. He has previously served in CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography, Goa, and Kannur University in Kerala.

Meloth’s research covers climate variability in Antarctica and he was part of the first Indian delegation who undertook a scientific expedition to the South Pole in 2010. Meloth has also participated in expeditions to the Himalayas, Arctic and the Southern Ocean. He is credited with establishing the country’s first Ice-Core Laboratory at NCPOR.

He is a member of a number of scientific working committees for Antarctica and in the fields of cryosphere and climate. He is a fellow of the National Academy of Sciences India (NASI).