Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Thai woman on tourist visa found working in massage parlour, deported

The woman has been “blacklisted” by the authorities and will not be allowed to visit India again, police added.

The massage parlour was raided on February 15 and the woman was held after finding her working there, police said.
Thai woman on tourist visa found working in massage parlour, deported
PUNE POLICE have deported a woman from Thailand for violating her tourist visa as she was allegedly found working in a massage parlour.

The Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) of the Pune police received a tipoff about a Thai woman on a tourist visa working in a massage parlour in Vimantal police station limits. The massage parlour was raided on February 15 and the woman was held after finding her working there, police said.

The 29-year-old woman arrived in India in 2022 on a tourist visa. She was kept at the government-run rescue home in Mundhwa and deported to Thailand on Sunday after completing the legal formalities, they said. The woman has been “blacklisted” by the authorities and will not be allowed to visit India again, police added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-02-2023 at 04:14 IST
