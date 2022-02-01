TET Scam Case: Arrested IAS officer tests positive for Covid; seeks bail

Sushil Khodwekar, the IAS officer who was arrested by Pune police in connection with alleged malpractices in statewide Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET), has tested positive for Covid, said his lawyer on Monday. A bail application has been filed citing his Covid status, the lawyer added.

As part of the ongoing probe by cybercrime cell of Pune City police into the slew of alleged malpractices in government exams, Khodwekar was arrested from Thane on Saturday for his involvement in the case of tampering of marks of TET candidates. He is currently posted as deputy secretary in the state agriculture department since November 2020. After his arrest, he was remanded to police custody till Monday and was slated to be produced in the court.

Advocate Amol Dange, who is representing Khodwekar, said, “Khodwekar had some symptoms on Sunday afternoon and underwent a test. He has tested positive for Covid. Citing a recent Supreme Court judgment in this regard, we have moved his bail application in the court.”

After the defence moved for Khodwekar’s bail, the say of the prosecution was sought by the court and the matter has been reserved for order for Tuesday. Meanwhile, because of Khodwekar’s Covid status, the prosecution pleaded that he be remanded to judicial custody, reserving the right to seek his police custody at a later stage. Khodwekar was remanded to judicial custody by the court.

Investigators have said that Khodwekar was in touch with suspects arrested earlier in the case. In his remand application to court filed earlier, police said that Khodwekar went out of the way to appoint Tukaram Supe — now arrested in TET scam — as commissioner of Maharashtra State Council of Examinations in spite of his tainted record. It is also alleged that Khodwekar instructed Supe to remove the name of GA Software company from the list of blacklisted companies. The probe has till now seen arrests of many employees of the company.

Over the last three weeks, many officers probing the slew of malpractices in government exams have tested positive, so have some of the suspects arrested in the case.