TET paper leak case: Cash, gold worth Rs 2 cr recovered after searches at houses of Supe’s kin

Pune city police said they have recovered unaccounted assets worth over Rs 2 crore in cash and gold after searches conducted at the residences of family members and other people connected with Tukaram Supe, the Commissioner of Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), who was arrested last week for alleged tampering of marks of a few candidates in the statewide Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) held in January 2020.

Supe along with consultant, Education Department, Abhijit Savrikar were arrested on December 16 by personnel of the Cyber crime police station of Pune City police, which is currently investigating a case of alleged paper leak in the recruitment process for Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

Earlier, police had recovered over Rs 95 lakh in cash, gold ornaments and fixed deposit documents in a search conducted at the residential premises of Supe.

In further searches conducted at the residential premises of Supe’s family members and other people connected to them, police recovered cash amounting to Rs 1.58 crore, and around one kilogram of gold, totalling worth over Rs 2 crore, allegedly amassed by Supe through malpractices.

Meanwhile, the cyber crime cell of Pune police has urged candidates who have paid money to middlemen in the TET examination to cooperate with the police. Officials have warned that those who do not come forward will be booked.